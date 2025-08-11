Search icon

Quiz

11th Aug 2025

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Sammi Minion

footballjoe famous faces 33

More famous faces from footballing past to test your brain

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz is once again here to give you the quizzing boost you need.

Here’s five faces from the football world, just tell us who they are.

These are the same five questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE and special guests taking on in their weekly quiz – which is now released on Saturdays – along with the connections, classic match-up, geography and speed trivia rounds.

After you’ve had a go at the questions yourself, you can see how the FootballJOE team got on in the round at the top of this page, with the full quiz available to watch here.

Good luck!

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE 2! Iconic Wingers and England Trivia | FootballJOE Quiz

Topics:

Football,FootballJOE Pub Quiz,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

By JOE

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

Football

Corbyn and Lineker condemn Uefa for tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’

By Charlie Herbert

Hannah Hampton threw Spain goalkeeper’s penalty notes into the crowd during Euro final

EURO 2025

Hannah Hampton threw Spain goalkeeper’s penalty notes into the crowd during Euro final

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 462

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #35: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

Affiliate

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

By Jonny Yates

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

News

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories