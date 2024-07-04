Search icon

Football

04th Jul 2024

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

Quiz, quiz and more quizzes

Week four: Wow.

The Euros just keeps on flying by and it’s sad to think that in a week and a half or so it’ll all be over.

Sure, some of the games haven’t been as lively as the group stage, but don’t let that fool you with how good it’s been overall.

Anyway, those of you who have been here for will know the drill but for anyone new, this is how it goes down:

There’s 10 questions overall. Your goal? Get them all right.

You probably won’t but nonetheless I’ll still be proud of you for turning up and trying your best.

Best of luck!

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Topics:

#FootballJOEQuiz,Football,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Romania players give hotel staff huge round of applause upon leaving for airport

euro 2024

Romania players give hotel staff huge round of applause upon leaving for airport

By Jacob Entwistle

Phil Foden says he is the ‘best player in the Premier League’ and ‘needs to play like it’

England

Phil Foden says he is the ‘best player in the Premier League’ and ‘needs to play like it’

By Harry Warner

France vs Italy Euro 2000 – Who’s Missing?

Euros

France vs Italy Euro 2000 – Who’s Missing?

By Colin McDonnell

MORE FROM JOE

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

By Jacob Entwistle

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

Ederson

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

England (football)

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

By Charlie Herbert

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

Bayern Munich

Joao Palhinha set to join Bayern Munich in £47 million deal

By Zoe Hodges

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

euro 2024

Romanian team clean locker room and leave thank you note to German hosts after Euros defeat

By Harry Warner

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

Lifestyle

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

By Ryan Price

Walkers fans left ‘devastated’ after company confirms popular crisp has been discontinued

Walkers crisps

Walkers fans left ‘devastated’ after company confirms popular crisp has been discontinued

By Zoe Hodges

Vet praised for response after 7-week-old puppy is brought in to be euthanised

euthanasia

Vet praised for response after 7-week-old puppy is brought in to be euthanised

By Ryan Price

Nine-year-old chess prodigy set to become England’s youngest player in any sport

chess

Nine-year-old chess prodigy set to become England’s youngest player in any sport

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

By Jacob Entwistle

Tennis player plays Wimbledon match wearing wedding dress

wedding dress

Tennis player plays Wimbledon match wearing wedding dress

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham ‘set for a five-figure fine’ but will escape ban after X-rated gesture against Slovakia

By Jacob Entwistle

Man carrying replica Master Sword from Legend of Zelda sentenced to 4 months in prison

Gaming

Man carrying replica Master Sword from Legend of Zelda sentenced to 4 months in prison

By Charlie Herbert

Zac Efron explains what actually happened to his face

Zac Efron

Zac Efron explains what actually happened to his face

By Kat O'Connor

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

Ederson

Man City’s Ederson in talks with Saudi Pro League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

England (football)

Gareth Southgate set for shock switch to a back three for Switzerland game

By Charlie Herbert

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

menendez brothers

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories