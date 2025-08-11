QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

If you get full marks, you’re either cheating or a genius!

Ahead of Manchester United’s season opener with Arsenal on Sunday, we’re asking you to name these 2000s Gunners and United faces.

Ruben Amorim’s side host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League at 4.30pm, and we gathered 20 players from the decade where the rivalry was at its most bitter.

You won’t get your Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henrys and David Beckhams in this quiz. This is for the absolute purists.

If you’ve got the knowledge across both clubs, fair play to you.