Search icon

Quiz

30th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

Charlie Herbert

12 days of christmas quiz day 8

Merry Twixmas quizzers

There are lots of things to enjoy about this time of year. The food, family and friends, Christmas music and films, the TV specials.

Allow us to add some quizzing to that as well. We’ll be guiding you through this festive period with 12 daily quizzes, helping you through the slight lull of Twixmas and finishing off in 2024.

Fear not, the pub quiz will still be arriving on queue on Fridays, this is just a lovely stocking filler to keep your quizzing appetite satisfied over the coming days.

It’s simple, quickfire stuff: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

So without further ado, here’s day eight of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

If the quiz is not displaying properly, click here.

Topics:

12 days of christmas quiz,general knowledge

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 6

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 6

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Can you get 100% in this quiz about dual-nationality footballers?

Football

Can you get 100% in this quiz about dual-nationality footballers?

By Luke Jennings

QUIZ: How well do you know England’s World Cup squad?

2018 FIFA World Cup

QUIZ: How well do you know England’s World Cup squad?

By Wayne Farry

QUIZ: How well do you know The League of Gentlemen?

BBC

QUIZ: How well do you know The League of Gentlemen?

By Wil Jones

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 199

Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 199

By Reuben Pinder

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 335

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 335

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 10

Football

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 10

By Simon Lloyd

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

By Ryan Grace

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

Aardman Animation

Wallace & Gromit to return with new film ‘next Christmas’

By Charlie Herbert

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

Dating

Woman shares three ‘savage things’ she tells men to make them ‘obsessed’ with her

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais tells joke even he thinks is ‘too offensive’

By Charlie Herbert

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams VAR following controversial goal in Arsenal defeat to West Ham

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin at the centre of fresh doping scandal

Athletics

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin at the centre of fresh doping scandal

By Simon Lloyd

WATCH: Mo Salah’s reaction shows even he can’t believe his goal tally

Crystal Palace

WATCH: Mo Salah’s reaction shows even he can’t believe his goal tally

By Reuben Pinder

Ted Lasso producers and Todd Boehly slammed after ‘tasteless’ moment in new series

Chelsea

Ted Lasso producers and Todd Boehly slammed after ‘tasteless’ moment in new series

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name the Man City XI from their 6-1 against Man Utd

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name the Man City XI from their 6-1 against Man Utd

By Callum Boyle

Hillary Clinton spotted for the first time since losing to Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton spotted for the first time since losing to Donald Trump

By Tom Victor

Sheffield United confirm ‘a number’ of new COVID-19 cases ahead of Burnley game

Coronavirus

Sheffield United confirm ‘a number’ of new COVID-19 cases ahead of Burnley game

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories