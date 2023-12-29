Search icon

29th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 7

Charlie Herbert

Merry Twixmas quizzers

We’re over halfway through the weird gap between Christmas and New Year, but if you need to get your bearings then:

  • Today is FRIDAY
  • Tomorrow is SATURDAY 30th
  • Sunday is NEW YEAR’S EVE

Today is also the seventh day of our festive quick fire quizzes.

If this is your first one of the year then a) where have you been and b) you need to catch up on the previous episodes, but we’ll explain the format again: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

So without further ado, here’s day seven of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

