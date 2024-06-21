Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Always remember to secure your domain

Nigel Farage’s website has been hacked, with visitors now being directed to a YouTube video of ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis.

The former Ukip MEP was doused with a milkshake outside a pub in Essex as he started his campaign to become the next MP for Clacton.

It comes after he had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Noticing that Farage’s official website, NigelFarageMEP.co.uk, was no longer under his control, marketing expert Craig Campbell purchased the domain to illustrate the potential consequences of neglecting domain security.

He has placed a redirect on the site so visitors are taken to a YouTube video of “Milkshake” by Kelis, with thousands of people unwittingly landing on the video, Campbell says.

Commenting on the stunt, he added: “In today’s digital world, your online identity is a vital asset that requires constant attention and protection.

“The case of Nigel Farage’s domain underscores the potential risks and repercussions of failing to safeguard your digital presence.

“By taking proactive steps to secure and manage your online identity, you can protect yourself from potential misuse and ensure your reputation remains intact.”