Search icon

Politics

21st Jun 2024

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Jack Peat

Always remember to secure your domain

Nigel Farage’s website has been hacked, with visitors now being directed to a YouTube video of ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis.

The former Ukip MEP was doused with a milkshake outside a pub in Essex as he started his campaign to become the next MP for Clacton.

It comes after he had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

Noticing that Farage’s official website, NigelFarageMEP.co.uk, was no longer under his control, marketing expert Craig Campbell purchased the domain to illustrate the potential consequences of neglecting domain security.

He has placed a redirect on the site so visitors are taken to a YouTube video of “Milkshake” by Kelis, with thousands of people unwittingly landing on the video, Campbell says.

Commenting on the stunt, he added: “In today’s digital world, your online identity is a vital asset that requires constant attention and protection.

“The case of Nigel Farage’s domain underscores the potential risks and repercussions of failing to safeguard your digital presence.

“By taking proactive steps to secure and manage your online identity, you can protect yourself from potential misuse and ensure your reputation remains intact.”

Related links:

Topics:

Kelis,Milkshake,Nigel Farage

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

clacton

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

By Callum Boyle

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

ash sarkar

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

By Jack Peat

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

Covid

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

By Jack Peat

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

Army

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

By Jack Peat

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

Close friends of 30 years create ‘tiny town’ so they can enjoy retirement together

By Joseph Loftus

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Entertainment

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

By Ryan Price

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories