Search icon

Politics

30th Jul 2025

Netanyahu labels Starmer’s plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘appeasement towards jihadist terrorists’

Harry Warner

The Israeli PM has hit back

Keir Starmer announced yesterday that the UK will officially recognise a Palestinian state by the time of the next full UN meeting in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza before then.

The decision comes a week after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would begin the official process of recognising Palestinian statehood. 

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “[The PM] said that because of the increasingly intolerable situation in Gaza and the diminishing prospect of a peace process towards a two-state solution, now was the right time to move this position forward. 

“He said that the UK will recognise the state of Palestine in September, before UNGA, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

Earlier today, the cabinet met in response to an alert issued by a UN-backed group that said famine is unfolding in Gaza.

Now, in response to this decision, Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has hit back at Starmer, calling his choice ‘appeasement towards jihadist terrorists’.

Starmer’s announcement comes after one third (254) of the Members of Parliament in the House of Commons signed a letter calling on the Labour leader to speed up the process. 

The signatories span across nine different political parties. 

According to The Guardian, aside from the letter, a number of Starmer’s key cabinet members — including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and home secretary Yvette Cooper — are supportive of recognising a Palestinian state.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also said to have taken the opportunity during recent cabinet meetings to argue for the case of recognising a Palestinian state.

Part of the letter reads: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN security council.”

“British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that mandate.”

While the government had held ambitions to recognise the state in the long-term, their position had always been that it should only take place as part of lasting peace process.

This has now changed.

On Friday, a joint statement between the UK, France and Germany called on Israel to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid”, before calling the current situation “unacceptable.” 

While Israel announced this weekend that they would cease military operations for 10 hours each day to allow aid to enter, the UN have called these attempts a “drop in the ocean” compared with what is necessary to save the civilian population from famine.

Topics:

Labour,Palestine,Politics,starmer,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Tommy Robinson leaves the country following alleged assault at St Pancras

News

Tommy Robinson leaves the country following alleged assault at St Pancras

By Harry Warner

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

Labour

More than 250 MPs have now signed the letter calling on the PM to recognise a Palestinian state

By Sammi Minion

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

Armed forces

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Animation

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

By Dan Seddon

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

Israel

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

By Dan Seddon

Tsunami warning forces mass evacuations in US and Japan following 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

China

Tsunami warning forces mass evacuations in US and Japan following 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

By Harry Warner

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

Load more stories