21st Jul 2025

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Dan Seddon

Maybe they’ll stop by Diddly Squat Farm Shop

US vice president JD Vance will be summering in the Cotswolds with his family.

Per The Guardian, it’s been revealed that the 40-year-old, his wife Usha, and their three young kids Ewan, Mirabel and Vivek are renting a property in the lush rural region next month, following US president Donald Trump‘s trip north of the border.

Prior to arriving at their vacation destination, the Vances are stopping by London despite the politician claiming the capital was “not English any more” on The Tim Dillon Show.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year, he accused British and European political leaders of suppressing free speech.

US vice president JD Vance delivers a keynote address at The Bitcoin Conference at The Venetian Convention & Expo Center on May 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, back in May, the vice president brazenly described the UK as “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.

He was responding to an intended peacekeeping force of 20,000 British and French troops being sent over to Ukraine. Vance disapproved of this proposal, claiming the only way to ensure peace in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict was to hand his nation economic interest in Ukraine.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine,” he argued.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

What he clearly overlooked was the fact that the British military has been involved in several operations since the 1980s.

Following the 9/11 attacks, hundreds of personnel were killed across Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s alongside their US counterparts.

