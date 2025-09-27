Search icon

Politics

27th Sep 2025

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

Harry Warner

He is expected to serve jail time

A former Reform UK leader in Wales has pleaded guilty to Russian bribery charges.

Nathan Gill, 52, from Llangefni, Anglesey admitted taking bribes to make statements in favour of Russia while serving as a member of the European Parliament.

The charges related to eight counts of bribery between 6 December 2018 and 18 July 2019.

Gill is reported to have taken money from Oleg Voloshyn, former journalist and politician, to make speeches in European parliament, statements to a TV channel and arrange an event with a pro-Russian politician.

It was reported that evidence of correspondence between the two men were found in WhatsApp messages.

Voloshyn as been described by the US government before as a “pawn” of Russian secret services.

He is also a former Ukrainian parliament member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life party.

Gill will be sentenced in November with his defence barrister saying he expects him to be jailed.

