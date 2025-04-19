Search icon

Politics

19th Apr 2025

Donald Trump labelled ‘dumbest president ever’ after six-word announcement

Dan Seddon

Someone get this guy a geography tutor

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a total mystery to Donald Trump.

During the in situ American president’s recent address from the Oval Office, which covered his supporter Erik Prince’s deal to secure and tax the central African country’s natural minerals, a six-word admission sent shockwaves across the internet.

In a clip posted to X, Trump can be heard saying: “Many, many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo…”

He’s since been blasted as the “dumbest” person to ever rule the 50 states.

Donald Trump hangs his infamous mugshot outside the Oval Office
Getty Images

“WTF. In an unbelievable display of ignorance, Donald Trump confesses he doesn’t know where the Congo in Africa is: ‘Many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is.’ He is the dumbest president we ever had,” read one response.

A second user went on to rage: “Trump’s cluelessness about the Congo is a new low, geography matters when you’re leading a nation. This isn’t just ignorance; it’s a dangerous blind spot for someone who once held the nuclear codes. We deserve better than a president who can’t locate Africa on a map.”

Ironically, this comes after the 78-year-old underwent cognitive and physical tests at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre – passing with flying colours, apparently, in a possible swipe at his political predecessor Joe Biden.

Following his medical, Trump claimed to have a “good heart” and “a very good soul.”

He revealed on Truth Social: “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done! I think I did well. Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

