Search icon

Politics

01st Oct 2025

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Charlie Herbert

Reports are swirling that the Manchester mayor could be eyeing up a leadership bid

It’s safe to say, the first year or so for Keir Starmer’s premiership has not gone brilliantly for him. For months now, Labour have trailed Reform UK in the polls, and this week dissatisfaction with Starmer reached record levels.

And it’s not just the public that the prime minister isn’t feeling the love from. Significant parts of his own party seem less than convinced by his leadership, highlighted best by his government’s humiliating climbdown over hugely unpopular plans to cut disability benefits.

There are murmurings that if the Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections and the local elections in England go badly for Labour next year, Starmer could be ousted as leader.

And in recent weeks, one man has emerged as a fan favourite to take over from him as Labour leader and prime minister: Andy Burnham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester hasn’t served as an MP since 2017, but reports have claimed he is eyeing up a bid to challenge Starmer.

Whilst Burnham has consistently been a supporter of Keir Starmer’s government, he hasn’t been afraid to speak out when his party have done things he disagrees with.

For many who have become disaffected by some of Starmer’s policies, Burnham is emerging as a left-wing figure that can win back the hearts of working class people drifting to Nigel Farage’s right-wing populism.

Several polls have revealed Burnham to be one of the most popular political figures in the UK, with many suggesting Labour could win back large swathes of the electorate with the Northerner as leader and PM.

To add fuel to the fire, Burnham hasn’t exactly quashed rumours of a potential leadership challenge during this week’s Labour’s party conference.

With all of this in mind, we decided to head up north to ask Mancs how they would feel about Burnham moving into Number 10.

Many spoke glowingly of the man who has been mayor of the city for over eight years, pointing to his achievements on public transport reform, especially bringing Manchester’s buses back under public control, and his consistent focus on tackling homelessness and rough sleeping across the city region.

By contrast, Keir Starmer’s first year in power was widely criticised by Mancs, describing it as lacklustre, uninspiring, and overly cautious. They argued that Burnham appears more in touch with working-class communities than Starmer, and more willing to take bold positions on issues like housing, transport, and workers’ rights. For many Mancunians, Burnham represents the kind of leadership they feel is missing at the top of British politics.

You can watch our full report below.

Topics:

Andy Burnham,keir starmer,Labour Party,Manchester,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

US government shuts down after Senate vote fails

America

US government shuts down after Senate vote fails

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

Immigration

Keir Starmer says Reform’s plan to deport migrants legally in UK is ‘racist’

By Nina McLaughlin

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

digital id

Here’s a list of countries that already use digital ID as plans introduced in UK

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

News

Ex-Reform leader in Wales pleads guilty to Russian bribery charges

By Harry Warner

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

Israel

Diplomats stream out as Netanyahu speaks at UN

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer slams ‘nonsense’ Trump comments about Sharia Law in London

By Ryan Jarrett

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

Nigel Farage on course to be next Prime Minister according to huge poll

By Joseph Loftus

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

Donald Trump

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

By Harry Warner

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

Streaming

Disney+ has just added a new show that feels like a darker, funnier Ted Lasso

By Stephen Porzio

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

Snapchat to introduce new £1.48 charge – here’s what it means

By Joseph Loftus

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £21 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

TV star Joshua Allen has died aged 36

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

By JOE

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

Age

Kids think you are officially old when you reach the age of 49

By JOE

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

America

British man ‘set US politician on fire’ leaving him with 60 per cent burns

By Harry Warner

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

Drinks

Government introduces new law that stops people refilling sugary drinks at restaurants

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories