23rd Jul 2025

Yungblud shares emotional tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76

Yungblud has paid tribute to his mentor Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath frontman’s death aged 76.

Ozzy and Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, shared a close bond, and he shared a moving tribute online.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t.

“I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own.

“You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

“You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.

“I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Yungblud took part in Ozzy’s final farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham earlier this month.

In between sound checks, Yungblud presented Ozzy with another cross necklace.

“Obviously you gave me your cross and I wanted to return the favour, so I made you something,” he said in a touching video.

“Oh my god, that is f***ing unbelievable,” Ozzy said as he opened the gift.

