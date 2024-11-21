Search icon

21st Nov 2024

You can get the brand new iPhone 16 for a ridiculously cheap price in rare deal

Zoe Hodges

This sounds like a great deal!

You can now get your hands on the brand new iPhone 16 for just £25 per month!

The new iPhone 16 was released on Monday 9 September at an annual event at Apple Park in California.

The new model, which comes in brand new colours including ultra marine, teal and pink, was unveiled at the event and has a series of new functions.

The deal is available through Sky mobile and is a rare steal on such a new and high end product like the iPhone.

The iPhone 16 usually starts from $799 (£610.60) while the iPhone 16 Plus starts from $899 (£687) but Sky customers can get the new phone from £25 per month and the Pro Max for just £38 per month on a contract deal.

The iPhone is not usually discounted in the first year of sale which is why this deal is so rare.

The enhancements include an AI writing tool, voice transcribing software and new emojis as well as a new ultra-wide camera.

Another new feature is the ‘camera control’ button on the side of the device which gives users the ability to open and operate the camera with the touch of a button.

With this feature you can also take photos of a restaurant and then Apple Intelligence will look up the information.

iPhone users are calling the technology a ‘game-changer’.

The Apple Intelligence feature will allow users to create their own emojis. A spokesperson from the tech giant explained: “Emoji will be taken to an entirely new level with the ability to create original Genmoji by simply typing a description, or by selecting a photo of a friend or family member.”

Sky’s Black Friday sale also has deals on some of Apple’s biggest competitors including the Samsung Galaxy S24 which is available for £21 a month and the Google Pixel 9 for £23 per month.

