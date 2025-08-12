Search icon

News

12th Aug 2025

Xbox users to be required to verify age under new Online Safety Act

Harry Warner

Xbox users to be required to verify age under new Online Safety Act

It’s the latest service to require ID verification

Xbox users in the UK are set to be required to verify their age under the rules of the new Online Safety Act.

The act was brought into force last month and has faced plenty of backlash since as age verification spreads from adult sites to things as menial as Spotify.

In the wake of the act coming into force, a petition to repeal the Online Safety Act has amassed over 500,000 signatures.

People have been finding that many online sites are now requiring users to verify their age before accessing content.

The age block is set to be rolled out to sites including Spotify, Wikipedia and now Xbox.

Yep, that’s right, soon you’ll need to confirm your age to use Xbox’s social features.

On their website, Xbox wrote: “We frequently iterate on these safety measures in collaboration with our community, publishing partners, and industry regulators to ensure we’re providing our players with the safest possible experience.

“Beginning today, as part of our compliance program for the UK Online Safety Act and our ongoing investments in tools and technologies that help ensure age-appropriate experiences, players who indicate their account age as 18 and over, based in the UK, and signing into an Xbox experience with a Microsoft account will begin seeing notifications encouraging them to verify their age. 

“This one-time process for players in the UK ensures we can continue to provide all players on our platform with age-appropriate experiences.”

“Starting early next year, age verification will be required for these players in the UK to retain full access to social features on Xbox, such as voice or text communication and game invites.

“Players who don’t verify their age between now and early 2026 can continue to play and enjoy Xbox. However, starting early next year, their use of social features on Xbox will become limited to friends only until they complete the age verification process.

“Whether a player verifies their age will not affect any previous purchases, entitlements, gameplay history, achievements, or the ability to play and purchase games, however we encourage players to verify their age via this one-time process now to ensure uninterrupted use of social features on Xbox in the future.”

You can read more on their website here.

Topics:

Entertainment,Gaming,News,Xbox

RELATED ARTICLES

New drink driving laws mean one pint could send you over the limit

Drink-driving

New drink driving laws mean one pint could send you over the limit

By Sammi Minion

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

Europe

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

EasyJet

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

By Sammi Minion

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

FA issue David Coote lengthy suspension for comments made about Jurgen Klopp

Football

FA issue David Coote lengthy suspension for comments made about Jurgen Klopp

By Sammi Minion

Netflix has just added one of the best movies of recent years

Netflix

Netflix has just added one of the best movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

Crystal Palace release statement after learning Europa League fate

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace release statement after learning Europa League fate

By Sammi Minion

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

EasyJet

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

By Sammi Minion

New crime drama series streaming now is perfect for Mindhunter fans

crime drama

New crime drama series streaming now is perfect for Mindhunter fans

By Stephen Porzio

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

Affiliate

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories