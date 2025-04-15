Search icon

News

15th Apr 2025

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

Nina McLaughlin

Heartbreaking news

X Factor star Danny Dearden has died aged 34, his manager has confirmed.

Dearden starred in the series in 2014, where he reached the judge’s houses and was mentored by Mel B.

“Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you’re gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy,” Dearden’s manager Denise Beighton said.

Although he did not make it past the judge’s houses stage, Dearden went on to enjoy a successful career.

He signed with Sentric Music in 2021, and went on to achieve millions of Spotify streams.

His biggest hit was a track called Could Be With You, in collaboration with French producer Michael Calfan.

Back in 2018, Dearden spoke about working with the producer.

“It was amazing working with him,” he said, via The Mirror.

“At the time of the first session, when we wrote ‘It’s Wrong’, I hadn’t had a lot of experience in a studio of that scale, so it was quite nerve-racking, but everyone made me feel at ease.

“He is one of the most down to earth people I’ve ever met, although it can be difficult at times because he has the strongest French accent I’ve ever heard, that mixed with my Northern/Lancashire/Manc accent we had to repeat ourselves a few times.”

Topics:

sensitive,X Factor

RELATED ARTICLES

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

Australia

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

By Nina McLaughlin

NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead aged 24

NFL

NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead aged 24

By Nina McLaughlin

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

sensitive

Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing corpse on New York subway train

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

Load more stories