X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

Heartbreaking news

X Factor star Danny Dearden has died aged 34, his manager has confirmed.

Dearden starred in the series in 2014, where he reached the judge’s houses and was mentored by Mel B.

“Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you’re gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy,” Dearden’s manager Denise Beighton said.

Although he did not make it past the judge’s houses stage, Dearden went on to enjoy a successful career.

He signed with Sentric Music in 2021, and went on to achieve millions of Spotify streams.

His biggest hit was a track called Could Be With You, in collaboration with French producer Michael Calfan.

Back in 2018, Dearden spoke about working with the producer.

“It was amazing working with him,” he said, via The Mirror.

“At the time of the first session, when we wrote ‘It’s Wrong’, I hadn’t had a lot of experience in a studio of that scale, so it was quite nerve-racking, but everyone made me feel at ease.

“He is one of the most down to earth people I’ve ever met, although it can be difficult at times because he has the strongest French accent I’ve ever heard, that mixed with my Northern/Lancashire/Manc accent we had to repeat ourselves a few times.”