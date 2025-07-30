Search icon

30th Jul 2025

Wrexham set to move for former Premier League captain

Jacob Entwistle

The Red Dragons are well and truly going for it!

Wrexham want to reach the Premier League in the next two years and are making all the ambitious moves to do so.

Following emphatic automatic promotion from League 1, The Red Dragons have already adjusted to second-tier life with a string of high-profile signings.

Prolific Championship goalscorer Ryan Hardie has joined the ranks from Plymouth Argyle, whereas former Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward is also a welcome addition between the sticks.

Lewis O’Brien has also made the move to North Wales from Nottingham Forest, after a series of loan spells away from the City Ground.

Not only this, the club are set to smash their transfer record after agreeing a £7.5m fee with Ipswich Town for striker Nathan Broadhead.

The offer is seen to be ‘too good to turn down’ for the Tractor Boys, who are adjusting to life back in the second-tier following their relegation.

Now, it has been reported that the club, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are plotting an audacious swoop for Leicester City defender Conor Coady, as per Mail Sport.

Former captain at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coady has made 198 Premier League appearances and was a cornerstone of the Nuno Espirito Santo side that achieved back-to-back European finishes.

A part of the England Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup squad too, Coady would be another statement move by the Championship new boys.

The centre-back has a year left on his current contract, so a move would command a fee.

