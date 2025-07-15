Search icon

15th Jul 2025

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Ava Keady

The man was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the road.

The world’s oldest marathon runner has died at the age of 114 after ‘being hit by a car’.

According to reports in India, Fauja Singh was hit as he crossed the road in his home village of Beas Pind in Punjab on Monday.

He was believed to have been the world’s oldest marathon runner, competing up until the age of 101.

Singh began his marathon career at the age of 89, earning him honours from the Guinness Book of World Records, a letter from Queen Elizabeth II and he even became a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.

The man had resided in Ilford since 1992.

His running club based in London, Sikhs In The City, confirmed the man’s death, labelling him an ‘icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity.’

“He succumbed to injuries caused by a vehicle accident while crossing the road close to his home,” they added.

“His running club and charity Sikhs In The City will be devoting all of its events until the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on Sunday 29 March 2026 to celebrate his life of success and achievements.

“We will be doubling the efforts to raise funds to building the Fauja Singh Clubhouse on the route in Ilford where he used to train.

“In lieu of flowers please donate to his Clubhouse Appeal so we can carry on his legacy to encourage the world to keep fit and stay positive,” the post continued.

Singh took up running after the death of his wife in 2000.

At 90 years old, he ran the London Marathon in six hours and 54 minutes. This time beat the previous record for anyone over 90 by almost an hour.

He went on to complete several marathons, with his best-ever finish being at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon which took him just five hours and 40 minutes.

After he turned 100, Singh showed no signs of stopping, and in 2011, he attempted to become the first centenarian to run a marathon.

The Guinness World Records described it as an ‘inspirational achievement,’ but they were unable to register it as a record due to complications with Singh’s birth certificate.

He retired from racing at the age of 101.

