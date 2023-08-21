‘World’s loneliest orca’ dies just before she was set to be released after 50 years

She lived in a 24m by 11m tank that was just 6m deep.

An orca held captive for more than half a century has died at an estimated age of 57, just months after plans were announced to release her back into the wild.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, died from suspected kidney disease on Friday.

The Miami Seaquarium, where Lolita spent her life performing for crowds since the 1970s, posted a statement saying she had “started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort” over the last two days which they treated “immediately and aggressively”.

They went on: “Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon from what is believed to be a renal condition.”

Lolita was a Southern Resident Killer Whale and was the only orca that was caught in US waters to still be in captivity prior to her death. She is estimated to have been born in 1966 or 1966 and was captured in Penn Cove in the waters off the Pacific Northwest on 8 August, 1970 when she was hen she was around four years old. An orca believed to be her mother, Ocean Sun, who is now in her 90s, continues to swim free with other members of their clan in the waters between Washington state and Canada.

In a joint statement, the seaquarium and non-profit organisation, Friends of Toki, paid tribute to Lolita, once dubbed the “loneliest orca in the world”, saying: “Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. The statement concludes: “Those of us who have had the honour and privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”

Staff went on to call her “an inspiration” and a “beautiful spirit,” highlighting the Lummi Nation (a Native American tribe based in Washington state) who they said “considered her family”.

The theme park also shared a short video on social media showing her performing tricks in her pool and interacting with her keepers.

Animal rights activists spent years fighting to have Lolita – who weighs 5,000lbs (2,267kg) – freed. She lived in a tank that was 80ft by 35ft (24 metres by 11 metres) and 20ft (6 metres) deep.

You will always be in our hearts. Thank you for inspiring us every day 💙 pic.twitter.com/4ACXIxiXXI — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) August 19, 2023

We are devastated over the news that Tokitae (aka Lolita) has died at Miami Seaquarium. Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/hyXhYmQPiK — Oceanic Preservation Society / OPS (@OP_Society) August 18, 2023

#RipLolita 💔



After languishing in the world’s smallest orca tank for 53 years, Lolita the orca died at @MiamiSeaquarium just before her impending transfer to a seaside sanctuary and the possible reunion with her mother. pic.twitter.com/PHFnnpKv9S — PETA (@peta) August 19, 2023

BREAKING: These are the first images of the Miami Seaquarium’s Whale Bowl since orca Lolita’s recent, tragic passing. Li’i, an elder Pacific white-sided dolphin is now in complete isolation. We demand his immediate removal from the Miami Seaquarium! #RIPLolita pic.twitter.com/lB9dEddxMg — @UrgentSeas (@urgentseas) August 20, 2023

Let this haunting image of Lolita’s body being removed from her torturous prison cell of a tank be the Miami Seaquarium’s lasting legacy: Torture, lies and death. We must make them pay for their egregious abuse. FUCK THE MIAMI SEAQUARIUM!! #RIPLolita pic.twitter.com/7waIOFlFQb — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) August 19, 2023

She retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s licence with the US Department of Agriculture and had not been publicly displayed since.

Earlier this year the park’s new owner, The Dolphin Company, and Friends of Toki announced a plan to move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay has said Lolita’s death has left him “heartbroken”.

“Her story captured my heart, just as it did millions of others. I was honoured to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home, and I take solace in knowing that we significantly improved her living conditions this past year.

“Her spirit and grace have touched so many. Rest in peace, dear Toki.”

President of The Dolphin Company, Eduardo Albor, wrote on social media: “Not a single effort we made to give Lolita an opportunity was a waste of time and money. My heart is truly broken.

“Lolita captured me since 1st day. Love at first sight. Thank you for making [me] believe in what we do. The care team led by Mike Partica and Dr. Reiderson are true heroes.”

