Woman’s ‘mindblowing’ discovery after driving for seven years has everyone searching their own number plate

“I actually can’t believe.”

A TikToker‘s discovery about her vehicle’s number plate has left her, and her followers, in disbelief.

Courtney explained that she has been driving for seven years, but is only just learning the info about her number plate now.

“I’ve just learnt something new this morning,” she said. “I actually can’t believe.”

“Did anyone know that on a car number plate… so I just thought the only relevance to a number plate was the number.

“So obviously, like, if it’s 23 then it was registered in 2023,” she said.

This part of a registration plate is fairly well known, but what Courtney and a lot of other people are only just learning is that this isn’t where the significance stops.

“Apparently, the first two letters on your number plate – so, like, my old car was MV and that means that car was registered in Manchester.

“So they all have different codes, so it goes from MA to M-whatever and that’s all from Manchester.

“The first two letters actually mean something. So you’ve got where the car was registered, the year it was registered and then just a random sequence.

“I’m actually… it’s literally blown my mind. Actually mind blown.

“I’m just… I can’t believe it,” she concluded.

Sales director of Private Number Plates Jon Kirkbright has previously explained the significance of registration plates.

“To the untrained eye, number plates may look like a random combination of letters and numbers.

“While many people will be aware that the numbers refer to the year the car was made and registered, they may not know that the letters before them also have a hidden meaning.

“They are known as ‘regional identifiers’ and refer to the DVLA office where the car was registered.

“This may be why your number plates start with the same letters if you buy more than one car from the same dealership, for example – it is not just a coincidence.”

For those with a curious mind, you can check what the letters on your number plate mean here.