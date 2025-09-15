Woman who had affair with Thomas Skinner says it was a relationship not a fling

Thomas Skinner admitted to having an affair shortly after his wedding in 2022

The alleged affair partner of TV star Thomas Skinner has revealed the he had ‘deceived’ her as he labelled their romance a ‘fling’.

Former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner has admitted to cheating on his wife, Sinéad Chambers, just weeks after they got married.

He told the Sun he met an “attractive woman” who offered him free cosmetic treatments, in exchange for social media promotion.

Skinner said he and Amy-Lucy O’Rourke had a “fling” for two weeks, but that the guilt took over after they slept together.

“It is the biggest mistake of my life,” he said, adding that it has been three and a half years since the fling.

Skinner and his wife Sinéad share three children together and claim they’re ‘stronger than ever’ after working hard on their relationship.

However, now the Amy-Lucy O’Rourke (35), whom Skinner had the alleged affair with, has spoken out.

“I met her in a pub,” he continued.

“She was a single mum.

“We chatted on the phone and she offered me some kind of cosmetic slimming treatments.

“I had a fling.

“It was nothing more than that.

“It was the one time, it was a mistake.

“I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it.

“I felt so guilty.

“I told my wife.

“I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry.”

Yet, for O’Rourke, who runs an aesthetics clinic in Brentwood, it was not just a fling.

A spokesperson told the Sun: “This has been an incredibly stressful chapter in her life.

“She did not have a fling with Mr Skinner, she had a relationship with him.”

The spokesperson explained how she had been ‘deceived, then treated appallingly’.

O’Rourke has been known to allude to being mistreated in the past, with various of her social media posts calling out ‘narcissists’ and ‘crybullies’.

In a new interview Amy-Lucy recalls Thomas telling her he was in a “loveless relationship of convenience” and even felt pressure to marry Sinéad due to her family.

“We were originally friends but with his sweet-talking and his lies, he made me believe we were in love and that we were perfect for each other. He would stand in the mirror with me and say, ‘Look, we’ll be Mr and Mrs Skinner’,” Amy-Lucy explained, per the Mirror.

Amy-Lucy disputes Thomas’ downplaying of their affair.

In response to his video interview, she says: “He makes me physically sick. His entire interview, he was trying to downplay the entire situation and make out I was some sort of a ten-minute fling.”