03rd Sep 2025

Woman scammed by man posing as stranded astronaut claiming he needed money to buy oxygen

Ava Keady

The victim was told the fake astronaut’s spaceship was ‘under attack’.

A woman has been scammed by a man posing as a stranded astronaut claiming he needed money to buy oxygen.

The 80-year-old Japanese woman sent money to an online fraudster who convinced her that he was stranded on a spaceship and needed to buy oxygen.

They met on social media earlier this year in what police have described as a romance scam.

The scammer had told the woman early in their relationship that he was an astronaut, eventually telling her he was ‘in space on a spaceship right now’ and was ‘under attack and in need of oxygen.’

Police in Hokkaido said the victim was then persuaded to transfer him around one million yen (£5,000).

Officers have warned people of fraudsters using romance as a scam, preying on those seeking love.

They warned people to be suspicious if they are asked for money from people they meet online.

Sky News went undercover last October in a scam centre in Cambodia, reporting on how an industry of fraud factories has spread across southeast Asia.

Topics:

Fraud,Scam

