29th Sep 2025

Woman raped by group of men in churchyard

Nina McLaughlin

A woman in her 30s was raped by a group of men in a churchyard of St Mary’s Church, and the surrounding area in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

She was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning

A woman in her 30s was raped by a group of men in a churchyard of St Mary’s Church, and the surrounding area in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Police are appealing for a woman who tried to help the victim and stop the attack to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said they did not have a description of the “good Samaritan”, but said they may have “vital information that can help us piece together what happened”.

“This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders,” Personius added.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning, therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.”

He added: “Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch.”

