20th Jun 2024

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Ryan Price

People on social media are having a field day.

A woman in the audience for Tuesday’s live election debate on Channel 4 is getting lambasted online for her comments about immigration in the UK.

The UK Decides: Immigration, Law and Order was hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and featured from seven main parties ahead of the general election on 4 July.

A woman in the audience stole the show when she declared that she was fed up with immigration and wanted to know what the panel would do to persuade her to stay.

The golden moment came at the end of her rant, when she said: “I’m seriously considering moving outside of the UK. How are you going to encourage me to stay? Because I really want to.”

In other words, she is so sick of immigrants, that she is considering becoming one.

Unsurprisingly, her comments led to a spate of responses on social media, with many people facepalming at the absurdity of her statement.

One user on X commented: “I know someone who did this. Complained about immigration and went to Australia – as an immigrant. The irony is clearly beyond them.”

Another wrote: “She’s sick of immigration but expects her food to be cheap in shops that’s been picked, packed and transported by immigrants as British people won’t do the work. She expects to be treated/ cared for that is another sector reliant on immigration!”

A user by the name of Carol Bloomfield posted: “Where’s she going to emigrate to? Europe is out and she doesn’t look young enough to qualify for a working visa in Australia or the states.”

One other replied: “So she has a “problem” with immigrants…. and her threat is to become an immigrant. I couldn’t be more embarrassed for her.”

