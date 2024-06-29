Search icon

News

29th Jun 2024

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

Charlie Herbert

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting 'huge red flag' in garden

It was ‘only a matter of time’ before it caused damage to the property

A woman who was buying her first home pulled out of the deal after her sister spotted a ‘huge red flag’ in the garden.

Lois Connelly was looking at a property in Bristol last year when she discovered the garden had an issued that would have caused her plenty of problems further down the line.

The NHS worker was informed in her Homebuyer Report that bamboo had been planted in the front and back gardens, and was advised to seek expert advice.

She said: “It was my sister who spotted the bamboo initially when we viewed the property. It had been planted directly into the ground in both the back and front gardens. Although it had been cut back, we could see it had spread and was growing right up against the house on both sides. When the surveyor flagged it up on his report, recommending that it be checked by an expert, I realised I was going to have to do something about it.”

Invasive plant specialists Environet then did a survey on the property and concluded that the bamboo was a “running” variety which was already posing a threat to the pipes and drains under the terraced house.

Bamboo is a popular garden feature as it can help create privacy (Environet)

Bamboo has increasingly become an issue for surveyors, and often forces sellers to either take action themselves to remove the rapid-growing plant or accept a discounted price for their property.

When the bamboo issue was flagged, Lois asked for a reduction in the agreed price to fund the professional removal work of the plant.

Initially, the vendor refused so Lois withdrew her offer. But in the end the homeowner agree to a price reduction covering half the removal costs, Wales Online reports.

Lois said it was “only a matter of time until it started causing damage to the property” and advised any prospective homebuyers to have a professional survey done if the property has bamboo in the garden.

Bamboo is a popular garden feature as it can provide privacy for gardens overlooked by other properties. But its hardy, fast-growing qualities also pose a risk, as it can push through brickwork, drains, patios, and even any weaknesses in concrete.

Between June and December last year, Environet said they saw a 55 per cent annual increase in enquiries for bamboo removal relating to property transactions.

Bamboo can push through brickwork and concrete. Here, the plant has managed to grow behind someone’s oven (Environet)

Nic Seal, founder of Environet, told JOE: “In my view, bamboo is at least as destructive as Japanese knotweed, due to the astonishing rate at which the runners grow, enabling it to spread and cause damage more quickly.

“Surveyors are flagging the issue much more frequently than they were a couple of years ago and buyers are rightly insisting that bamboo infestations are properly dealt with.

“In addition to damage to the property and garden, buyers need to consider the risk of a legal case from a neighbour if the bamboo has encroached into their property, which could be expensive to resolve.”

Unlike with Japanese knotweed, there are currently no requirements for sellers to declare bamboo on a property.

Related links:

Topics:

bamboo,buying a home,garden

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

London’s ‘worst street’ gets transformed into urban jungle

garden

London’s ‘worst street’ gets transformed into urban jungle

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

jay slater

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

By Ryan Price

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the big six should have more rights than the rest of the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 23

By Charlie Herbert

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

Disney

Tiny European city that’s just like being in a Disney film has £3.80 pints and £34 return flights

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

Football

Euro 2024 Day 16: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Eric Cantona

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

By Harry Warner

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Football

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

Baby Names

‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories