Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

A holidaymaker was horrified at the sight

Erin Butcher was flying home from a seven-day family holiday in Tenerife when she noticed a man ‘picking dirt from under his partner’s toenails’ during an easyJet flight.

The 27-year-old was then left feeling ‘disgusted’ when the man appeared to pick at her French pedicured toenails before ‘flicking bits of dirt’ around.

She claims the couple did this for 20 minutes, while other passengers laughed nervously in confusion.

Erin shared footage of the stomach-churning moment with the caption “Nothing beats an easyJet flight. Hope no one ate off this tray table on the next flight.”

The clip was uploaded on TikTok on July 31st and has since gone viral, racking up more than 336,200 views.

Erin says it was ‘unhygienic’ and made for an upsetting end to her holiday in August 2024.

The fashion merchandiser from South East London said: “I felt so disgusted and I couldn’t believe it.

“The partner was sprawled across the seats with her feet on the tray table, which was shocking enough.

“Her partner then started picking at her toenails and flicking little bits [of dirt] everywhere. It was disgusting.

“I was absolutely horrified. I was with my family and none of us could actually believe what was happening.

“Even to do that in the privacy of your own home is questionable but to put them on a tray table where people are eating off all day.

“I was relieved I wasn’t sitting next to them. I had the perfect view from my aisle seat which is horrifying. I couldn’t really take my eyes off even though I wanted to.

“Her feet were on that table the majority of the four-and-a-half-hour flight. She was really making herself at home. It’s so unhygienic.

“Other passengers around us had noticed as well. Everyone was laughing and it was quite unbelievable.

“As if things aren’t depressing enough when your week in the sun has just ended and you’re faced with toe picking the whole way home.”

Erin certainly wasn’t the only one revolted about the couple’s actions as many users took to the comments to express their disgust.

One user wrote: “Totally gross.”

Another user commented: “That’s disgusting anywhere.”

A third user wrote: “Save it for later.”