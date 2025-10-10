Search icon

10th Oct 2025

Woman hands herself into police after cutting down ribbons for Israeli hostages

Sammi Minion

She’s been questioned by police

A woman who was filmed removing ribbons placed in support of Israeli hostages has been questioned by police.

The 36-year-old was filmed cutting down a number of yellow ribbons which had been put up on Muswell Hill in north London.

The ribbons are a commemorative symbol for the more than 40 Israeli hostages still believed to be in Gaza after being taken by Hamas fighters more than two years ago.

The ribbon-removing incident is said to have taken place on Monday 6th of October 2025, the eve of the second anniversary for the Hamas attack.

In the video, a woman can be seen being confronted by passers-by, to which she responds: “You’re not going to do this. I’m not committing a crime.”

“If I am, call the police and you let them know that you have an issue with this.”

In a statement, London’s Met Police have since confirmed that a 36-year-old was questioned in connection with the incident, however she has not yet been arrested or charged with any offence.

Their statement reads: “A woman has been interviewed under caution following an incident in Muswell Hill.

“At approximately 16:25hrs on Monday, 6 October, officers were made aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a woman removing ribbons from fence poles in Muswell Hill.

“A 36-year-old woman attended a police station on Tuesday, 7 October, for a voluntary interview in connection with the incident, which is being treated as racially-aggravated criminal damage and a racially-aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“Officers are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the Muswell Hill area.”

The video was recorded by author and freelance journalist Miranda Levy who has since been interviewed by The Mail about the incident.

Levy said: “As a Jewish person I felt that pull to do something. It feels personal.

“These ribbons are to remember people captured. Put up your own stuff but don’t take ours down.”

The woman shown removing the ribbons in the video is yet to comment on the incident.

This latest dispute took place just days before a monumental ceasefire and hostage release agreement was agreed between the state of Israel and Hamas.

Under the new agreement, Israel is expected to withdraw all troops from the Gaza strip to an agreed-upon line.

72 hours after that, all the Israeli hostages, both alive and dead, are expected to be released by Hamas. Israel says this could be on Sunday or Monday.

Once all of the hostages are released, Israel will liberate 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7.

Finally, humanitarian aid will be allowed to enter Gaza, allowing up to 600 trucks a day, according to both sides, per Sky News.

News of the agreement was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

The Republican leader said: “Last night (9 October), we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done.”

Trump added: “I think it’s going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace,” per The Guardian.

Topics:

hostages,Israel,News,Police,UK

