17th Apr 2025

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

Ava Keady

A horrifying video of the contact removal has gone viral on social media.

Warning: This article contains graphic images that some readers may find distressing.

A woman has had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them.

Yikes!

Dr Katerina Kurteeva shared the video of her removing 23 contact lenses from a patient’s eye on the California Eye Associates Instagram page back in 2022.

It has since wracked up over 3.5 million views.

Let’s just say the video is NOT for the faint-hearted.

In the clip, the ophthalmologist explained how the patient wore a new set of lenses every day for 23 days without taking out the previous day’s pair.

The caption read: “A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic.

“I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted total of 23. I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweller forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month.”

Speaking to Insider, Dr Kurteeva explained that the woman had come into her practice complaining of pain.

“In nearly 20 years of practice, I had never seen anything like it. The patient couldn’t believe it either and asked if I was sure about the number I was counting.”

Social media users were left bamboozled from the clip, with one commenting: “This is just disgusting, how does this happen?”

“It’s shocking, but yet so satisfying,” said another.

