Search icon

News

10th Aug 2025

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

Ava Keady

She visited Ramsay’s Heddon Street Restaurant looking to enjoy a Sunday roast…

A woman who ate at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sent her food back.

YouTuber Hannah Ricketts visited the Heddon Street Restaurant for a Sunday roast but was left disappointed by her dish.

The vlogger is known for her hotel and restaurant reviews, with her latest trip to the busy Soho leaving a poor mark.

Upon entering the restaurant, Hannah was impressed by the decor and interior; however, this was short-lived when she spotted 2 courses for £35 on the menu, saying she wasn’t sure it was a ‘great offer’.

She was ‘excited’ to order and enjoy a roast dinner and was impressed that the beef was ‘pink’ as she had requested.

However, it began going downhill when the YouTuber bit into a ‘completely cold’ Yorkshire pudding.

She labeled the dish ‘stone cold’ after the gravy was also not at a reasonable temperature.

Hannah did, however, cut the chefs some slack, saying she ‘appreciated’ how difficult it may be to keep all of the dish’s components at the perfect temperatures.

The Youtuber said she felt ‘miffed’ and ’embarrassed’; sending the dish back, however, things went from bad to worse when it returned and the veg was ‘so overcooked, they’re just like mush, like actual mush’.

Dessert only made matters worse, as the sticky toffee pudding she ordered had been put on the table while she was still in the bathroom.

Hannah thought this was ‘rude’ for a ‘posh-ish’ place, saying if she were a reviewer from the Sunday Times or Conde Nast, this would not have happened.

Safe to say the vlogger wasn’t much impressed…

Topics:

food review,Gordon Ramsay,heddon street soho,Hells Kitchen

RELATED ARTICLES

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly announces engagement to Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly announces engagement to Adam Peaty

By Zoe Hodges

£19 Full English breakfast at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant provokes outrage

full english

£19 Full English breakfast at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant provokes outrage

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

Earth

Humans haven’t all been united on Earth since this day 25 years ago

By Ava Keady

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

couples

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

By Dan Seddon

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner lost nearly 1 million followers after sharing controversial Instagram picture

By Ava Keady

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

Grand Theft Auto

GTA 6 release date confirmed amid concerns over pricing

By Dan Seddon

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

Charity Shield

Jota minute silence cut short after disruption from Palace fans at Charity Shield

By Colmán Stanley

MORE FROM JOE

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

Death

Four members of UK family die in car crash in Portugal

By Nina McLaughlin

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

met office

Exact date UK temperatures set to hit 34 degrees as another heatwave looms

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

drowned

Police report reveals harrowing new details over death of TikToker’s 3-year-old son

By Dan Seddon

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

Crime

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories