Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

She visited Ramsay’s Heddon Street Restaurant looking to enjoy a Sunday roast…

A woman who ate at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sent her food back.

YouTuber Hannah Ricketts visited the Heddon Street Restaurant for a Sunday roast but was left disappointed by her dish.

The vlogger is known for her hotel and restaurant reviews, with her latest trip to the busy Soho leaving a poor mark.

Upon entering the restaurant, Hannah was impressed by the decor and interior; however, this was short-lived when she spotted 2 courses for £35 on the menu, saying she wasn’t sure it was a ‘great offer’.

She was ‘excited’ to order and enjoy a roast dinner and was impressed that the beef was ‘pink’ as she had requested.

However, it began going downhill when the YouTuber bit into a ‘completely cold’ Yorkshire pudding.

She labeled the dish ‘stone cold’ after the gravy was also not at a reasonable temperature.

Hannah did, however, cut the chefs some slack, saying she ‘appreciated’ how difficult it may be to keep all of the dish’s components at the perfect temperatures.

The Youtuber said she felt ‘miffed’ and ’embarrassed’; sending the dish back, however, things went from bad to worse when it returned and the veg was ‘so overcooked, they’re just like mush, like actual mush’.

Dessert only made matters worse, as the sticky toffee pudding she ordered had been put on the table while she was still in the bathroom.

Hannah thought this was ‘rude’ for a ‘posh-ish’ place, saying if she were a reviewer from the Sunday Times or Conde Nast, this would not have happened.

Safe to say the vlogger wasn’t much impressed…