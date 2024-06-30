Search icon

30th Jun 2024

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

Nina McLaughlin

A woman has been charged after a video emerged allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a cell.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation “after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth”, via Sky News.

They said they arrested a woman on the same day on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and that she had been taken into police custody.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged and is set to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on 28 June. She has been taken into police custody.

“Inquiries continue. We remain in close contact with the Ministry of Justice.”

It comes after an “urgent notification” about conditions at HMP Wandsworth last month.

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the findings were “deeply concerning”, with wings of the prison being described as “chaotic” and staff being unable “accurately account for their prisoners during the working day”.

The category B men’s prison in southwest London was found to be overcrowded and struggled with vermin, drugs, self-harm and violence.

