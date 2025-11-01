Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

He was on the way home after a match.

A woman has been charged after a former Bournemouth footballer lost his leg in a car crash.

The incident happened on 1 February of this year when Jordan Chiedozie, 31, had pulled his car over to investigate a flat tyre and was struck by a speeding driver.

The former Bournemouth striker, who was playing for Bashley FC at the time, was on his way back home from Devon and had pulled over on the M27 near Ower in Hampshire.

The incident caused serious injury to Chiedozie, leading to him being placed in an induced coma as well as the loss of his right leg.

Chiedozie is also the son of former Leyton Orient, Notts County and Spurs star John Chiedozie.

Now, Anna Bogusiewicz has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Jordan Chiedozie. Screenshot: Sky

The 45-year-old from Wraysbury, Berskire, is set to appear in Southampton Crown Court on 1 December after already appearing before Southampton Magistrates’ Court earlier in October.

She denied the charge of drink-driving in that court appearance.

No plea was entered for the dangerous driving charge.

In an interview with the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Chiedozie opened up on the “different obstacles” he now faces after the incident.

He told the outlet: “I think you just have to [stay positive], you just have to get on with it.

Jordan Chiedozie. Screenshot: Sky

“If you stay too much thinking of what happened and the past, I don’t think it helps with the recovery and being able to get as close as to normal as before, going forward.”

Chiedozie’s teammates set up a GoFundMe in the immediate aftermath of the crash which has raised over £34,000.

The 31-year-old has had a long career in the lower leagues of English football, playing for the likes of Cambridge United, Boreham Wood and Poole Town after leaving Bournemouth.

Chiedozie appeared in Bournemouth’s well-known friendly with Real Madrid in 2013.