01st May 2025

Wildlife expert finally answers debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla

Ava Keady

The viral question has finally been answered.

A wildlife expert has finally answered the debate of whether 100 men could defeat a gorilla.

The viral question has been widely debated, with influencers like MrBeast and James Charles among the millions to voice their opinions.

The hypothetical was first posted on X, and in the following days an array of explanations (and memes) came as a response.

Finally, an ACTUAL expert has had their say.

Speaking to USA TODAY, president and chief scientific officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, Tara Stoinski, revealed that ‘the numbers game really works in favor of the people’.

“[I think] in terms of kind of being able to prolong a battle that could eventually wear a gorilla out, and our, you know, our ability to really cooperate and coordinate, I think those two elements kind of work against a gorilla’s favor,” Stoinski explained.

Stoinski, who has studied the species for over 20 years, shared that while they are ‘very strong’, their size and strength has been a ‘little overestimated’

“I’ve seen in some places, ‘Oh, they’re 25 times stronger than a human being.’ I’ve just seen these numbers that I don’t know if they’re based in reality.

“So, I do wonder, a little bit, if there’s been some over exaggeration of the size and strength of gorillas, but that is not to dismiss the fact that they are very strong,” she continued.

Furthermore, she explained that the group of human’s benefit because they can take turns, coordinate an attack and attack on multiple fronts.

“So, you have a gorilla that’s fighting off people in the front, but you can have people attacking them from the back. They can take turns, so their endurance is going to be a lot longer than a single gorilla who might be fighting for hours,” concluded Stoinski.

On the flip side, ChatGPT has also weighed in on the debate arguing that the gorilla would win.

They explained: “In almost every realistic scenario, one gorilla would defeat 100 unarmed men. Gorillas are 4 to 10 times stronger than the average human.

“They have bone-crushing strength, capable of snapping limbs and smashing skulls.

“The 100 men would likely panic or flee and even if they attempted to swarm the gorilla, many would be seriously injured or killed before the group could overwhelm it.”

Good to know…

