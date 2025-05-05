Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

It comes after Trump shared an AI image of himself as the Pope.

The Whitehouse has shared a strange AI-generated image of Donald Trump online, portraying the US President as a Star Wars character.

The image was posted on Sunday (May 4), which is commonly known as ‘Star Wars Day’, due to the pun “May the fourth be with you.”

Shared to the Whitehouse’s social media pages, the image shows a very muscular Trump holding a red lightsaber, while standing in front of a pair of bald eagles and USA flags.

The image’s caption references “radical left lunatics” and “Sith Lords.”

It reads: “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.

“May the 4th be with you.”

Some social media users were quick to point out one strange detail in the image.

This of course is in reference to Trump holding a red lightsaber, which is the colour traditionally used by the bad guys in the sci-fi series.

One Instagram user commented: “Again, red lightsabers are the bad guys…”

Another said: “The social media team taking a big L on this one. Did they even watch the movies?”

The utterly bizarre image comes just days after Trump himself shared an AI image online, which showed him as the Pope.

Many social media users commented that the image was “disrespectful” to the late Pope Francis.

Last week, Trump was asked who he would like to see as the next Pope, to which he replied: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

Pope Francis died of a stroke and heart failure aged 88 on Easter Monday.

His death came after he had been hospitalised for weeks.