White House goes into meltdown as alleged Trump letter to Epstein released

The newly-released files come from a ‘birthday book’ for Epstein

The White House has scrambled to defend Donald Trump after the release of a letter allegedly sent from the US President to Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawmakers have released new files from a ‘birthday book’ given to convicted paedophile Epstein in 2003.

The newly-released files include appear to show a note written by Trump, as well as messages appearing to be from other figures such as Lord Mandelson and former President Bill Clinton.

The papers come from the deceased billionaire paedophile’s estate and were handed to a Congressional committee.

The 238-page book was collated by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday, who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for sex.

One of the birthday tributes include a drawing of a woman’s body, signed as being from ‘Donald’.

The final line of the note reads: “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.



Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Beneath the image, Sky News reports that a handwritten note reads: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated (redacted) to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The White House claims that the image is not authentic, and says the President “did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.”

She added: “Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Leavitt also accused the Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Palazzolo of reaching out for comment only as the story went live.

The alleged Trump note was first reported by the outlet in July, Trump said it was a “a fake thing” and filed a lawsuit against the paper’s reporters, publisher and executives, including Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp.

Other messages in the book include a note which appears to be from Lord Mandelson, in which he allegedly calls Epstein his “best pal.”

A spokesperson for Lord Mandelson told the BBC that he regrets being acquainted with Epstein.

Another note that appears to be from Clinton mentions his “childlike curiosity”.

A spokesperson for Clinton acknowledged that he was acquainted with Epstein, but denies knowing anything about his crimes.