Search icon

News

09th Sep 2025

White House goes into meltdown as alleged Trump letter to Epstein released

JOE

The newly-released files come from a ‘birthday book’ for Epstein

The White House has scrambled to defend Donald Trump after the release of a letter allegedly sent from the US President to Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawmakers have released new files from a ‘birthday book’ given to convicted paedophile Epstein in 2003.

The newly-released files include appear to show a note written by Trump, as well as messages appearing to be from other figures such as Lord Mandelson and former President Bill Clinton.

The papers come from the deceased billionaire paedophile’s estate and were handed to a Congressional committee.

The 238-page book was collated by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday, who was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with him to traffic girls for sex.

One of the birthday tributes include a drawing of a woman’s body, signed as being from ‘Donald’.

The final line of the note reads: “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Beneath the image, Sky News reports that a handwritten note reads: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated (redacted) to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The White House claims that the image is not authentic, and says the President “did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.”

She added: “Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Leavitt also accused the Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Palazzolo of reaching out for comment only as the story went live.

The alleged Trump note was first reported by the outlet in July, Trump said it was a “a fake thing” and filed a lawsuit against the paper’s reporters, publisher and executives, including Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp.

Other messages in the book include a note which appears to be from Lord Mandelson, in which he allegedly calls Epstein his “best pal.”

A spokesperson for Lord Mandelson told the BBC that he regrets being acquainted with Epstein.

Another note that appears to be from Clinton mentions his “childlike curiosity”.

A spokesperson for Clinton acknowledged that he was acquainted with Epstein, but denies knowing anything about his crimes.

Topics:

Donald Trump,Jeffrey Epstein

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

By Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

America

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

Anti-migrant protester who ‘wanted to protect kids’ is a convicted paedophile

sensitive

Anti-migrant protester who ‘wanted to protect kids’ is a convicted paedophile

By Joseph Loftus

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Great North Run

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

By Nina McLaughlin

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

By Stephen Hurrell

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

brian cox

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

By Ava Keady

Load more stories