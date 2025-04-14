White House doctor says Trump’s golf skills are the reason for his ‘excellent bill of health’

It comes as the results to his physical health test were revealed.

The White House doctor has said that US President Donald Trump’s golf skills are the reason for his ‘excellent bill of health’.

Following his annual physical health test, Captain Sean Barbabella said the 78-year-old President ‘exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.’

Barbabella pointed to Trump’s ‘frequent victories in golf events’, public appearances and press availability as signs of his good health.

While checkups aren’t required for Presidents, modern presidents tend to undergo regular ones and release reports on the doctor’s findings.

Just days ago, the US President boasted to reporters that he had a ‘good heart, a good soul, very good soul.’

Additionally, he wrote on Truth Social: “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”

Since his last physical in 2020, he has shed 20 pounds and is now 224 pounds and 6’3.

Furthermore, the exam found that Trump had cataract surgery, a common surgery among elderly people.

In an opposite to health, the 2018 tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff revealed that Trump is ‘obsessed’ with McDonalds.

The claim was then backed up by his daughter Tiffany when she told TMZ: “That’s what he does. He loves McDonalds.”

Last year, during his re-election campaign, the President even worked in the kitchen of a McDonalds restaurant in Philadelphia, in hopes to dig at rival Kamala Harris.

He said he had ‘really wanted to do this all my life’.

“I’m going for a job right now at McDonald’s – I’ve really wanted to do this all my life. And now I’m going to do it – of course she didn’t do it.”