When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know

Black Friday is around the corner

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Black Friday is just around the corner, with thousands of deals expected from the biggest brands.

The annual shopping event is one of the biggest of the year, with high street stores and online retailers taking part.

It’s a chance to bag a bargain, or get a discount on must-have products from the likes of Apple, Amazon, John Lewis, and many more who will be taking part.

Although it’s technically one day, many retailers launch deals in the weeks prior, some as early as the end of October

Ahead of its launch next month, you can find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2025 in the UK below.

When is Black Friday 2025 in the UK?

Black Friday 2025 falls on 28 November, so it’s just over a month away.

While Cyber Monday takes place on the following week on 1 December, 2025.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that takes place on the fourth Friday of November, and typically marks the start of the Christmas shopping season for many people.

It sees significant sales from retailers who temporarily lower prices, with discounts often continuing throughout the weekend.

What retailers will be taking part?

The majority of retailers will take part in Black Friday. Shoppers will be able to get discounts from popular brands like Amazon, Apple, ASOS, Boots, John Lewis, and Ninja.

However, a number of retailers opt out of the sales hype, with the likes of Primark, M&S, Next, Home Bargains, and Ikea not taking part last year.

Will Amazon have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, Amazon will have Black Friday deals across its website, with thousands of discounts expected to be available.

The online retail giant has yet to reveal the exact dates of its sale, but typically Amazon launches its Black Friday sale early, so keep an eye out on the site.

It’s expected that Amazon will run its 12 days of deals, with discounts on its own devices (Echo, Ring, Fire TV Stick), with an estimated start date of 20 November.

In October the Prime Big Deal Days saw deals on AirPods 4 (£105), iPad A16 (£284), Lego sets, Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer (£185), and Sonos Era 100 (£159), which should give us an idea of what to expect for Black Friday.

Do I need to a Prime member?

You don’t need to be a Prime member to access Amazon’s Black Friday deals. However signing up gives you access to next-day delivery, as well as Prime exclusive deals, which are likely to be available during Black Friday.

To join Prime it’ll cost £8.99 per month or £95.00 per year. While young adults aged 18-22 can become a Prime member and enjoy all the same benefits for half the price at £4.49 per month or £47.49 a year.

You can also set up an Amazon Wish List, so you can keep track of items you want to buy and check if they’ve been discounted during the sale.