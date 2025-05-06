Search icon

News

06th May 2025

WhatsApp will no longer work on three popular phones

JOE

WhatsApp introduced these changes on the 5th of May

WhatsApp will no longer function on three iPhone models. This joins a list of other models no longer supported by the app.

According to The Sun, this happens because certain models are “too low to justify updating them or because they’re too old to handle new features.”

A spokesperson for WhatsApp said: “Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

The app, owned by Meta, is no longer compatible with iPhones that have an IOS version lower than 15, including:

  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus

This means if you are using a phone part of this list, you cannot communicate through WhatsApp or be able to use any app features.

To continue using WhatsApp, iPhones must have an IOS version of 15.1 or higher.

Metro reports that WhatsApp will also no longer function on the following Android phones from 1st January 2025:

  • Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini
  • Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014
  • HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601
  • LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90
  • Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

This news follows a recent upset from WhatsApp users who were furious over new changes to the app made in April. 

WhatsApp changed the first letter of the ‘online’ and ‘typing’ indicators to capital letters when they had previously always been lowercase.

Topics:

WhatsApp

