What the former Prince Andrew will now be known as after being stripped of all titles

Andrew gave up his Royal titles earlier this month.

It was the big news last night that the formerly Prince Andrew had been stripped of his ‘Prince’ title following losing his other royal titles earlier this month.

It was also confirmed that he will be moving out of the Royal Lodge.

Many have been wondering what Andrew will now be referred to as after losing all of his titles.

Well, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news, saying that Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In full, their statement reads: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Earlier today, a campaign group said that they were instructing ‘specialist lawyers’ to see if it is possible to carry out a private prosecution of Prince Andrew.

Republic, who are an anti-monarchy campaign group, want to find out whether there are legal grounds to pursue the former Duke of York who was stripped of his Royal titles earlier this month.

A number of allegations of sexual offences, corruption, and misconduct in public office have been made against Andrew.

Andrew has denied all the allegations up against him.

Andrew’s titles were given up earlier this month ahead of the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

In August 2021, she sued Andrew in a US court, accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew said he had no memory of ever meeting Ms Giuffre, adding that the famous image of them together was ‘doctored’.

This case was settled outside of court for a sum believed to be around £13m. Ms Giuffre took her own life in April.

Metro report that lawyers will begin ‘actively investigating’ with the intention of ‘beginning proceedings in the coming weeks’.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, told Sky News: “We just don’t believe that the response so far has been appropriate, either from the police or the politicians.

“One of the frustrations is that the whole debate around this has been about the fact that Andrew was friends with a convicted criminal, when there are clearly questions to be answered as to whether he is actually guilty of offences himself.”