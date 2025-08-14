Wayne Rooney hits back at Tom Brady criticism in freshly released interview

The England legend has had his say.

Wayne Rooney has addressed Tom Brady questioning his work ethic as head coach of Birmingham City, describing it as “very unfair.”

Rooney was sacked by The Blues, the West Midlands club in which Brady is a part-owner, after 83 days in January 2024.

The England legend was speaking on a new podcast named The Wayne Rooney Show, which starts on Friday.

Responding to Brady’s claims, Rooney admitted that he was “really disappointed with the comment”.

Brady, spoke on Rooney’s attitude during a documentary on the club.

After a visit to the club’s training ground in November 2023, the seven-time Super Bowl winner told his colleagues he was worried about Rooney’s “work ethic”.

“I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter anyway, and I don’t think he really understood football that well,” Rooney stated.

“But what he does understand is, he’s a hard worker, we know that.”

Rooney added: “Football is not NFL – NFL works for three months a year. Players do need rest as well, so I think he’s very unfair, the way he’s come out and portrayed that.”

In October 2023, the new ownership controversially replaced manager John Eustace with Wayne Rooney – with the club sitting 6th in the league at the time.

Although, Rooney only lasted 15 matches in the job as the side plummeted to 20th in the table.