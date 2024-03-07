Search icon

News

07th Mar 2024

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

Charlie Herbert

Warnings issued over rare snow phenomenon ahead of new Beast from the East

The UK has been warned it is experiencing a rare weather phenomenon, which could cause huge snowfall this month.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said a phenomenon known as sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) is under way, which has the potential to bring “more meaningful cold/snow from March”, BirminghamLive reports.

He said: “To date we haven’t really seen a sustained easterly developing this winter and the approach has been more from the north during the cold and snowy periods. In essence, the cold just hasn’t been able to dig in deep enough from these to bring in parts farther south for snow.

“However, this particular sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) is really going for it this time around in terms of obliterating the polar vortex and almost every output and scenario reviewed for afterwards, places us in a strong blocking pattern over some sustained periods from late February and in March/early April.

In its forecast for March 11 to March 20, the Met Office said: “A gradual change in the weather will take place early next week as drier, brighter weather and lighter winds slowly filter in from the west, replacing the fairly persistent cloud and showers affecting the east.

“This is likely to last until at least mid-next week, before further Atlantic cloud, wind and spells of rain begin to threaten once again. Settled conditions could persist for much of next week, but it is most likely that rain will become more extensive again from mid- to late-next week onwards.

“Thereafter, the most likely scenario is that ‘south-shifted’ Atlantic weather systems will dominate, bringing periods of mild, cloudy and wet weather across many southern and eastern areas in particular, whilst northwestern areas stay more settled. Temperatures overall are likely to be around average.”

Related links:

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Topics:

beast from the east,Snow,Weather Warning

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Office reveals when snow to hit UK as temperatures plummet below freezing

met office

Met Office reveals when snow to hit UK as temperatures plummet below freezing

By Charlie Herbert

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

amber weather warning

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

By Charlie Herbert

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

Snow

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Airline

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

By Ryan Price

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

Angry

‘I refused to swap seats so a mum could sit with her toddler’

By Ryan Price

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

Food

McDonald’s Creme Egg McFlurry returns from next week

By Nina McLaughlin

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

The 12/1 ‘dead cert’ accumulator for the Cheltenham festival

By Niall McIntyre

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

Breakfast

‘I’m mum-shamed over my kids’ breakfasts but at least they’re fed’

By Charlie Herbert

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

New Netflix action series called ‘French John Wick’ is flying up top 10

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

Airline

Airline to allow cats and dogs to fly in cabins alongside owners

By Ryan Price

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

Parents warned of TikTok ‘chroming challenge’ as 11-year-old boy dies

By JOE

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

Cold War

Man finds inert nuclear missile in his garage

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

Butlin’s launches all inclusive holidays with unlimited booze

By Nina McLaughlin

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

BBC

Zoe Ball shares ‘heartbreaking news’ as she steps back from radio show

By Ryan Price

Load more stories