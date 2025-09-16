Search icon

16th Sep 2025

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

Jonny Yates

They start to appear in homes in September

Giant false widow spiders are set to start invading UK homes this month as mating season begins, experts have warned.

The warm and wet conditions this summer have provided the perfect breeding ground for these eight-legged creatures, which are relatives of the deadly black widow spider.

They can identified by their brownish-reddish bodies with white markings, and they typically start to appear in early September.

Their presence in homes is usually noticeable until around mid-October, when they tend to be spotted indoors less frequently.

Luckily their bite can’t kill a human, but the venom can cause painful burns and swelling, which may lead to fever.

In the UK, there are over 650 different species of spider and while all of them can bite, only 12 can cause harm to humans.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) has previously urged people to avoid contact with False Black Widow spiders, but not to panic if they spot one in their home.

The spiders are not aggressive, but may bite if there is accidental contact. Their bits have been compared to wasp stings, but issues arising from spider bits are more likely to be the result of a secondary infection, than the bite itself.

This spider catcher is a popular way to remove unwanted guests in the home.

A spokeswoman for the BPCA said: “Requests for False Widow pest control call-outs tend to peak in October.

“The spiders increase in numbers during warmer months, but in late summer and autumn they may become particularly conspicuous as the males wander more extensively in search of a mate. False Widow spiders are not aggressive and will not launch an unprovoked attack on people.”

They’re usually found at least 1.5m off the ground, and False Widow webs are typically found around window and door frames, as well as in eaves, porches and conservatories.

They’re a loose tangle of threads with a tube of silk in one corner leading into a crevice where the spider will hide during the day.

The BCPA added: “If you’re concerned about spiders in your home, seek advice from a pest management professional.

“You can remove a spider from your home by putting a small carton or glass over it and sliding a piece of card between the opening and the surface. You can also use a vacuum cleaner to remove spiders and their webs if you don’t want to get too close!”

Another handy way to get rid of unwanted guests in the home is this 65cm spider catcher, which keeps you at a safe distance from them as you remove them.

The spider catcher easily removes spiders and insects without having to touch or harm them, and ensures that hard to reach areas are easily accessible.

The bristles are gentle enough to hygienically catch butterflies, moths and daddy long legs, as well as spiders, and it’s priced at £11.95 from Amazon here.

One shopper said: “Used it to pick up a spider and works well. Doesn’t hurt them and you can release away from your home.”

