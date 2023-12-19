Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

Baileys season is upon us

With Christmas just around the corner, the population is preparing to gorge themselves on all the food and drink they can consume over the next week or so.

However, a warning has been issued to those who plan on ingesting one of the festive season’s most beloved beverages – Baileys.

Many of us will give and receive the booze as a gift, but consumers have been warned to make sure they are keeping it in the best condition.

The bottle usually gets a lot of use during the last days of December, but as the new year dawns it lies there half empty and forgotten for many of us.

Drinkers have been warned to make sure that this doesn’t become the case for them though, as after six months the liquid may be undrinkable.

Official advice on the bottle is drink within two years when unopened, and within six months if opened. However, some drinkers think that it should be within six months even if unopened.

This is due to the dairy cream which is within the drink. This can go bad over time, and won’t taste too funky once it’s gone off.

The Mirror has warned consumers not to pour their Baileys down the sink though, as the thickness of the drink can lead to blocked drains.

This is also due to the cream content, as it contains a lot of fat which can be poorly received by your plumbing systems.