Search icon

News

19th Dec 2023

Warning to people set to receive bottles of Baileys on Christmas Day

JOE

Baileys season is upon us

With Christmas just around the corner, the population is preparing to gorge themselves on all the food and drink they can consume over the next week or so.

However, a warning has been issued to those who plan on ingesting one of the festive season’s most beloved beverages – Baileys.

Many of us will give and receive the booze as a gift, but consumers have been warned to make sure they are keeping it in the best condition.

The bottle usually gets a lot of use during the last days of December, but as the new year dawns it lies there half empty and forgotten for many of us.

Drinkers have been warned to make sure that this doesn’t become the case for them though, as after six months the liquid may be undrinkable.

Official advice on the bottle is drink within two years when unopened, and within six months if opened. However, some drinkers think that it should be within six months even if unopened.

This is due to the dairy cream which is within the drink. This can go bad over time, and won’t taste too funky once it’s gone off.

The Mirror has warned consumers not to pour their Baileys down the sink though, as the thickness of the drink can lead to blocked drains.

This is also due to the cream content, as it contains a lot of fat which can be poorly received by your plumbing systems.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Masters degree in magic to be offered at British university

Degree

Masters degree in magic to be offered at British university

By Charlie Herbert

Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to be the next Batman

Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to be the next Batman

By Simon Kelly

Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

Cadbury Heroes fans furious after biting into popular chocolate and finding new flavour

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Girl in hospital after savage dog attack at house in Nuneaton

Dog

Girl in hospital after savage dog attack at house in Nuneaton

By Charlie Herbert

Shopper hits out at Aldi over ‘vile’ word kids should ‘never see’

Aldi

Shopper hits out at Aldi over ‘vile’ word kids should ‘never see’

By Charlie Herbert

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Poll: Which world leaders have the nicest legs?

Politics

Poll: Which world leaders have the nicest legs?

By Ciara Knight

6ix9ine hospitalized after reportedly being pistol-whipped, kidnapped and robbed

6ix9ine

6ix9ine hospitalized after reportedly being pistol-whipped, kidnapped and robbed

By Kyle Picknell

Robin comes out as bisexual in new Batman comic and fans are thrilled

Batman

Robin comes out as bisexual in new Batman comic and fans are thrilled

By Kieran Galpin

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

Company offers workers 130% of their salary as a bonus if they run 2 miles everyday

By Nina McLaughlin

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

Football

Anfield named best Premier League stadium for atmosphere

By Callum Boyle

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

Terrifying creature that ‘looks like it’s from movie Teeth’ spotted in UK river

By Steve Hopkins

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

Football

Roy Keane told to ‘get a life’ by Liverpool legend after Van Dijk comments

By Callum Boyle

The 2023 quiz of the year

2023

The 2023 quiz of the year

By Jack Peat

Chicken Run viewers notice incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’

Chicken Run viewers notice incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious rejection letter from the Avengers

Avengers

Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious rejection letter from the Avengers

By Wil Jones

English media ‘banned’ from Ajax press conference amid Ten Hag Man United rumours

Ajax

English media ‘banned’ from Ajax press conference amid Ten Hag Man United rumours

By Callum Boyle

VIDEO: Man attempts world’s highest rope swing, succeeds

Extreme Sports

VIDEO: Man attempts world’s highest rope swing, succeeds

By Jordan Gold

Geraint Thomas in tears as he is set to become Tour de France champion

Cycling

Geraint Thomas in tears as he is set to become Tour de France champion

By Reuben Pinder

Conor McGregor’s next opponent may not be Rafael dos Anjos according to Owen Roddy

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s next opponent may not be Rafael dos Anjos according to Owen Roddy

By Darragh Murphy

Drop your phone in water? Try putting it in cat litter

Life Hacks

Drop your phone in water? Try putting it in cat litter

By Carl Anka

Load more stories