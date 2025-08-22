Search icon

News

22nd Aug 2025

Vladimir Putin lists his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ava Keady

The war began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Vladimir Putin has listed his three demands to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war began over three years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Now, the Russian leader is said to have given three demands that must be met in order for him to end the conflict, which has killed thousands of people.

Last week Putin met with US President Donald Trump in Alaska; it marked the pair’s first meeting in years and involved peace talks.

Despite Trump’s claims that he would end the conflict and even threatened to punish Putin if peace wasn’t reached, there was nothing agreed upon at the summit.

The Kremlin leader spoke some English in front of the public and further suggested that the pair’s next meeting take place in Moscow.

After the meeting, Trump spoke of his confidence that a peace deal would be reached.

Since the meeting, Russian sources have revealed the three demands of Putin that must be met for peace to be reached.

It has been reported that Putin is demanding Ukraine to give up the eastern Donbas region.

He further wants Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to renounce his ambitions to join NATO and remain neutral.

The Kremlin also revealed that Putin demanded that Ukraine keep Western troops out of the country.

They claim that if these conditions were met, Russia would stop its front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

US data shows that Russia controls approximately 88% of the Donbas and 73% of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

A source has said that as part of this deal, the nation may even be open to handing over parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

However, the two countries currently remain far apart in demands, as President Zelenskyy previously dismissed withdrawing from land recognised as Ukraine.

He spoke to reporters yesterday, saying: “If we’re talking about simply withdrawing from the east, we cannot do that.

“It is a matter of our country’s survival, involving the strongest defensive lines.”

But joining NATO could the most reliable security move for Ukraine.

Another source claimed: “Putin is ready for peace – for compromise. That is the message that was conveyed to Trump.”

It’s currently unknown if Ukraine has fully rejected the demands, as a possible agreement could be met with the US as well as the two nations.

A move like that could be recognised by the UN Security Council.

“There are two choices: war or peace, and if there is no peace, then there is more war,” the source added.

Topics:

Putin,Russia,Trump,Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Putin allegedly has people who follow him around and collect his poo in a suitcase

Putin

Putin allegedly has people who follow him around and collect his poo in a suitcase

By JOE

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

News

Ukrainian ‘ghost’ sniper claims longest ever kill with 2.5 mile shot

By Sammi Minion

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

Macron

What hot mic caught Trump saying about Putin to other world leaders revealed

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

By Joseph Loftus

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

burglary

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

By Ava Keady

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

Famine

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

By Sammi Minion

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

By Joseph Loftus

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

Government takes steps to appeal court ruling banning asylum seekers from Epping hotel

By Joseph Loftus

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

FIFA

Football match abandoned over ‘barbaric’ fan violence as 100 spectators arrested

By Sammi Minion

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

burglary

Dad stabs burglar to death after gang attack him with crowbar in front of his children

By Ava Keady

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

Famine

Famine has been confirmed in Gaza for the first time, per a UN-backed report

By Sammi Minion

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

Entertainment

Heavy metal legend Brent Hinds dies after motorbike crash

By Ava Keady

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

Lil Nas X arrested and taken to hospital for possible overdose after wandering streets in underwear

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

black death

Man in California tests positive for ‘Black Death’ plague that killed millions

By Sammi Minion

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

celebrity

Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

By Sammi Minion

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Maximo Park announce 20th anniversary UK tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 465

By Charlie Herbert

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

Squirrel

Experts issue warning after ‘zombie squirrels’ covered in warts discovered

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories