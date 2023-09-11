Viewers spot strange detail in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apology video

They were apologising for previously supporting Danny Masterson

Actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have released a video apologising for their former support of fellow That 70s Show actor and now convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.

However many viewers have noticed an unusual detail in the video which seems to reference another video the duo filmed together.

On Thursday (September 7), Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women twenty years ago.

Kunis, Kutcher, and around another 50 people, wrote to the judge expressing their support of the 47-year-old ahead of his sentencing.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/PDHiQRZ0CH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

Judge Charlaine Olmedo, however, was not phased and blasted Masterson saying “he is not the victim here”.

Judge Olmedo told Masterson: “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice.

One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”

The court also heard impact statements from the victims with one labelling Masterson as “pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent” while the other said that he truly remorseless.

Apologising for their letter in support of Masterson, Kutcher began the joint video by saying they are “aware of the pain that has been caused”.

They continued: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling. They were intended for the judge to read and not undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way.

“We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Kunis then added: “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.

“Our hearts go out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

You all remember that scene in The Boys S3 where The Deep (a r*pist) is recreates that lockdown video with all the celebrities singing 'Imagine', and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appear in it to support him? Seems topical rn. pic.twitter.com/BKQkJ6bdRP — Mal the Bene Gesserit✨🐍💧 (@Malakki142) September 9, 2023

THAT'S WHY THAT WOOD IS SO FAMILIAR?!!!?$$(!"#;"(!! https://t.co/gTJhLMBDTd — jules coded shiv girl (@lyjzr) September 10, 2023

cannot believe Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis used the same background for their shitty Danny Masterson apology video that they had in their 'Imagine' parody on The Boys https://t.co/tnIyXwOSQW pic.twitter.com/crJimY2Nar — Lil Richard Nixon (@LilRichardNixon) September 9, 2023

The video was filmed against a wooden fence, the same one which viewers noted was used in scenes recorded for their part in a parody of Gal Gadot’s infamous Imagine video for hit Amazon series The Boys.

Many people took to X to point out what they had seen.

One person wrote: “You all remember that scene in The Boys S3 where The Deep (a r*pist) is recreates that lockdown video with all the celebrities singing ‘Imagine’, and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appear in it to support him? Seems topical rn.”

Another commented: “Cannot believe Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis used the same background for their shitty Danny Masterson apology video that they had in their ‘Imagine’ parody on The Boys.”

