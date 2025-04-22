Search icon

News

22nd Apr 2025

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Joseph Loftus

Carlo Acutis was set to become the first millennial saint.

Following Pope Francis’ death yesterday morning, the Vatican have shared an update on the London-born teenager nicknamed ‘God’s Influencer’ who was set to be made a saint.

Carlo Acutis, who died aged 15 of leukaemia, was expected to become the Catholic church’s first millennial saint this month.

The computer whiz-kid helped spread Catholic teachings online before his death in 2006.

Pope Francis previously declared that a second miracle had been attributed to Acutis, thus qualifying him for canonisation.

Additionally, the teenager was labelled ‘the patron saint of the internet’ for his work recording miracles and running online sites for Catholic organisations.

Acutis mainly became known for launching a website with the aim of documenting every reported Eucharistic miracle.

Launched online just days before his death, the website has since been translated into several different languages, and used as the basis for an exhibition which has travelled around the world.

So far 912 people have been canonised by Pope Francis. Out of these 912, the most recently born was in 1926; that is, until Acutis.

However in the immediate aftermath of the Pope’s, the Vatican have now declared that Acutis’ canonization will be postponed.

In a statement, they explained: “Following the death of the Sovereign Pontiff Francis, we inform you that the Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis… has been postponed.”

Carlo’s canonization has been in the works for nearly two decades since his death.

Acutis was born in 1991 and moved from London to Milan with his Italian parents, Andrea Acutis and Antonia Salzano, when he was just a child.

Salzano has previously spoken about her son, telling Corriere della Sera, that from the age of three, her son would often ask to visit churches in Milan and donated his pocket money to those less fortunate than himself.

Acutis was also said to have helped support classmates going through tough times, he defended children who were being bullied, and would take meals to those sleeping rough in Milan.

While still in primary school, Acutis taught himself how to code and later used his skills to build websites for Catholic organisations.

According to Catholic teachings, people can pray to those who are already deceased asking for them to speak to God on their behalf.

One could theoretically ask a deceased person if they could ask God to cure them of an illness for instance.

Pope Francis initially approved a miracle attributed to Acutis after learning that a seven-year-old Brazilian boy had recovered from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with a t-shirt belonging to Acutis.

A priest had also prayed to Acutis about the child.

A second miracle was then attributed to Acutis when a woman underwent a miraculous recovery following a serious bicycle injury in Florence in 2022.

The woman, Valeria Valverde, who was 21, underwent emergency brain surgery to reduce pressure and was told she was in a critical condition.

Her mother prayed for her recovery at the tomb of Acutis in Assisi six days after the incident and on the same day, the church says Valverde began to breathe without a ventilator and regained her speech and the use of her upper limbs.

Ten days later she was discharged from intensive care and scans shown that the contusion on her brain had gone.

Topics:

Catholic,Religion

RELATED ARTICLES

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Declassified CIA files claim the Ark of the Covenant has been found

CIA

Declassified CIA files claim the Ark of the Covenant has been found

By Zoe Hodges

Vatican shares new update on Pope’s health

Catholic Church

Vatican shares new update on Pope’s health

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Load more stories