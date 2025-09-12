Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

Doctors have raised alarm over high levels of vaping among children worldwide.

Vaping is said to raise the risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warnings are issued.

Cardiologists, researchers and health experts are all “extremely concerned” about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes, including the exposure to toxins and carcinogens, many of which are still unknown.

Senior cardiologist at the University Hospital of North Norway, Professor Maja-Lisa Løchen spoke at the world’s largest heart conference, the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), in Madrid and shared her concern that millions of children could face ill health in the future.

“I worry that vaping may be causing irreversible harm to children’s brains and hearts. Of course we have to wait for long-term data, but I am concerned.

“It increases your blood pressure, your heart rate, and we know that the arteries become more stiff,” she added.

She continued to explain that repeated vaping can lead to high blood pressure, resulting in the increased risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm, stroke and even a heart attack.

The cardiologist cited a study that was published last year in the New England Journal of Medicine in which it was suggested that vaping increases the risk of stroke by 32%.

When heated, liquids in e-cigarettes can release substances known as carcinogens such as formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which cause damage to blood vessels, drive inflammation and contribute to cardiovascular disease risk.

“There is an additional risk of vaping in children [compared with adults] when it comes to effects on the body,” Løchen continued.

“Because we know that the nicotine and other elements in e-cigarettes have a very harmful effect on developing brains. Not only in the foetus, but during childhood and into your 20s. So that is something we are extremely concerned about.”

Due to vaping being a relatively new trend, data is limited and it may be years before further effects are known.

And, in the meantime, Løchen has called for a global ban on sales of e-cigarettes.

“I think based on what we know now about the detrimental and harmful effects of e-cigarettes, I think there should be a ban on sales of e-cigarettes worldwide,” she said.

“There have been around for 15, 20 years now, we have the data. We know they are not harmless.”