Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

An urgent search has begun for a missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago.

Thames Valley Police have launched a public appeal to help locate the missing children, named Elise an Elliot.

The pair disappeared from Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday, April 16.

Now, in a bid to locate them, police have shared an online missing persons appeal, as well as sharing their images.

They are believed to have links to the city of Milton Keynes, more than 24 miles from Banbury.

Anyone with any amount of information that could help officers in their search is urged to come forward.

A statement by the Thames Valley Police for Cherwell on Facebook read: “We are concerned for the welfare of two missing children from Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“Elise and Elliot are believed to be together and have been missing since 16/4/25.

“They have links to Banbury and Milton Keynes.

“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please phone 101 quoting reference 43250186824. Thankyou.”