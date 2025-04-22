Search icon

News

22nd Apr 2025

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Ava Keady

The pair have not made contact with their loved ones since April 16.

An urgent search has begun for a missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago.

Thames Valley Police have launched a public appeal to help locate the missing children, named Elise an Elliot.

The pair disappeared from Banbury, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday, April 16.

Now, in a bid to locate them, police have shared an online missing persons appeal, as well as sharing their images.

They are believed to have links to the city of Milton Keynes, more than 24 miles from Banbury.

Anyone with any amount of information that could help officers in their search is urged to come forward.

A statement by the Thames Valley Police for Cherwell on Facebook read: “We are concerned for the welfare of two missing children from Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“Elise and Elliot are believed to be together and have been missing since 16/4/25.

“They have links to Banbury and Milton Keynes.

“If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please phone 101 quoting reference 43250186824. Thankyou.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories