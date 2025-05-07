Update on Madeleine McCann case as police ‘discover major new evidence’

Christian Brueckner’s German ‘lair’ was recently raided

The 18-year mystery of Madeleine McCann‘s disappearance seems to have taken yet another twist.

It’s well documented – even Netflix released a series based on the case back in 2019 – that McCann was almost certainly taken from her family’s Portuguese holiday apartment in May of 2007, and now according to The Sun, new evidence has emerged suggesting prime suspect Christian Brueckner killed her.

Brueckner, who’s been formally under investigation for the past five years, recently had his ‘lair’ raided by German police, and what they discovered inexorably ties him to McCann’s supposed death.

Items uncovered at the property include masks, unlicensed guns and ammunition, children’s toys, bikes and as many as 75 swimming costumes.

There’s also photographs confirming his presence at the Arade Dam in Portugal, which is 35 miles from where the child originally went missing.

A computer hard drive in Brueckner’s possession contained stories he’d written about drugging young kids and snatching them outside their school gates too.

Kate and Gerry McCann hold an age-progressed police image of their daughter during a news conference to mark the 5th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

This update comes soon after McCann’s mother and father Kate and Gerry marked the anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance on the Find Madeleine Facebook page.

The pair’s joint statement read: “We’d like to thank our faithful supporters once again for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine. The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.

“May is also the month which includes ‘International Missing Children’s Day’ (25th). We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine & Gaza at this time.

“We’re very grateful to the UK Charity, ‘Missing People’ for their ongoing, invaluable work, & to all organisations, charities and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding & bringing home the many missing and abducted children.

“May is also Madeleine’s birthday – her 22nd this year. No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day. We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.”