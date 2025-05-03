Madeleine McCann’s parents release statement to mark 18th anniversary of disappearance

No one has ever been charged for her disappearance.

The parents of Madeleine McCann, Kate and Gerry, have released a statement to mark the 18th anniversary of her disappearance.

The toddler vanished on May 3 2007, while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal. No one has ever been charged for her disappearance.

In a statement posted to the Find Madeleine Facebook page, her parents said: “As we arrive at the 18th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction, we’d like to thank our faithful supporters once again for standing by us and never forgetting about Madeleine.

“The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering.

“We will do our utmost to achieve this.

“May is also the month which includes ‘International Missing Children’s Day’ (25th). We continue to remember all missing children and their families, both here in the UK and abroad, thinking especially of all the children displaced from their homes & families in Ukraine & Gaza at this time.

“We’re very grateful to the UK Charity, “Missing People” for their ongoing, invaluable work, & to all organisations, charities and police forces who remain committed, despite many challenges and limited resources, to finding & bringing home the many missing and abducted children.

“May is also Madeleine’s birthday – her 22nd this year. No matter how near or far she is, she continues to be right here with us, every day, but especially on her special day.

“We continue to ‘celebrate’ her as the very beautiful and unique person she is. We miss her.”

Last year, ministers approved £100,000 to Scotland Yard’s investigation into her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who heads the investigation into the toddler’s disappearance, told Metro: “We continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of May 3, 2007, in Praia da Luz.

“Our thoughts remain with the family.”