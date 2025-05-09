Search icon

News

09th May 2025

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Charlie Herbert

athens riviera underrated european capital city

Sun, sea, incredible history, amazing food and cheap beer – this European capital has everything you could wish for

For sun on the coast in Europe, many will flock to the French Riviera and destinations such as Cannes. But there’s one major European city that maybe doesn’t spring to mind when you think of a city and coast combo – Athens.

From offerings such as 91 Athens Riviera, from Domes Resorts in the coastal suburb of Voula, you can happily flick the switch between beach holiday and city break all whilst basking in the lap of luxury, in an area quickly becoming known as the Greek Riviera.

Accommodation consists of luxury cabanas, snaking through beautiful scenery, some of which have plunge pools and are able to accommodate families. The retreat features a spa, gym, eight full-sized tennis courts, pool, and its own beach-side restaurant, which looks out onto the private beach for guests. The focus on wellness and fitness – yoga classes, massages and tennis lessons are all available to book – contributes to a relaxing atmosphere that washes over you throughout the area.

Boat trips out to sea allow you to explore the tranquil Mediterranean waters, while you can never go wrong with a sun lounger on the beach, with your favourite book in hand or album in your ears.

In the space of just half an hour, you can make your way from the peaceful serenity of the coast to the hustle and bustle of the Greek capital, where incredible history and fantastic food await around almost every corner.

At the centre of the Greek capital is, both literally and metaphorically, the Acropolis. There are some locations where you can feel the weight of history as you enter their midst. Walking up the Acropolis as afternoon turns to evening feels like stepping through a portal, with every stone, tree and marble pillar a link back to thousands of years ago. 

The Parthenon in Athens is well-worth visiting.

As you wander down into the city, Athens begins to feel like it could be the world’s biggest and most vibrant museum. Turn round one corner and you find the remains of an ancient Roman market. Round another and you see the foundations of a temple, with the city’s subway track passing through the middle. This is city dripping in history, giving off an almost mythical vibe, all surrounded by the light, noise and excitement of bars and restaurants.

Then, there’s the food, and it’s safe to say Athens caters for all tastes here. For those after fine-dining there’s the Michelin-starred Makris, whilst local delicacies such as souvlaki and spanakopita are kinder on the wallet and never disappoint. If you have a sweet-tooth, loukoumades are a must to try. These deep-friend dough balls date back centuries, and are typically served with a simple but delicious topping of a drizzle of honey and sprinkling of cinnamon.

The cherry on this Athens cake? Cheap pints. According to Wise, a pint of local Mythos lager can cost as little as €3, which is about £2.50. Generally though, you won’t need to look hard for places selling pints for in the region of £3, which will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to some British cities.

EasyJet Holidays offer city breaks to destinations such as the Greek capital, with 23kg of baggage allowance included in every package price, and they have some luxury offerings available.

Fact Box

  • Book with easyJet holidays
  • easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* 91 Athens Riviera in Athens on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £2,129 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, private transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 30 September 2025. Tours and experiences can be booked via Musement.

Topics:

Athens,Greece,Holiday,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

Holidays

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

By JOE

Major UK travel company forced to close immediately with all future holidays cancelled

Travel

Major UK travel company forced to close immediately with all future holidays cancelled

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

By Ava Keady

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

By Sean Crosbie

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

By Kat O'Connor

Load more stories