Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Sun, sea, incredible history, amazing food and cheap beer – this European capital has everything you could wish for

For sun on the coast in Europe, many will flock to the French Riviera and destinations such as Cannes. But there’s one major European city that maybe doesn’t spring to mind when you think of a city and coast combo – Athens.

From offerings such as 91 Athens Riviera, from Domes Resorts in the coastal suburb of Voula, you can happily flick the switch between beach holiday and city break all whilst basking in the lap of luxury, in an area quickly becoming known as the Greek Riviera.

Accommodation consists of luxury cabanas, snaking through beautiful scenery, some of which have plunge pools and are able to accommodate families. The retreat features a spa, gym, eight full-sized tennis courts, pool, and its own beach-side restaurant, which looks out onto the private beach for guests. The focus on wellness and fitness – yoga classes, massages and tennis lessons are all available to book – contributes to a relaxing atmosphere that washes over you throughout the area.

Boat trips out to sea allow you to explore the tranquil Mediterranean waters, while you can never go wrong with a sun lounger on the beach, with your favourite book in hand or album in your ears.

In the space of just half an hour, you can make your way from the peaceful serenity of the coast to the hustle and bustle of the Greek capital, where incredible history and fantastic food await around almost every corner.

At the centre of the Greek capital is, both literally and metaphorically, the Acropolis. There are some locations where you can feel the weight of history as you enter their midst. Walking up the Acropolis as afternoon turns to evening feels like stepping through a portal, with every stone, tree and marble pillar a link back to thousands of years ago.

The Parthenon in Athens is well-worth visiting.

As you wander down into the city, Athens begins to feel like it could be the world’s biggest and most vibrant museum. Turn round one corner and you find the remains of an ancient Roman market. Round another and you see the foundations of a temple, with the city’s subway track passing through the middle. This is city dripping in history, giving off an almost mythical vibe, all surrounded by the light, noise and excitement of bars and restaurants.

Then, there’s the food, and it’s safe to say Athens caters for all tastes here. For those after fine-dining there’s the Michelin-starred Makris, whilst local delicacies such as souvlaki and spanakopita are kinder on the wallet and never disappoint. If you have a sweet-tooth, loukoumades are a must to try. These deep-friend dough balls date back centuries, and are typically served with a simple but delicious topping of a drizzle of honey and sprinkling of cinnamon.

The cherry on this Athens cake? Cheap pints. According to Wise, a pint of local Mythos lager can cost as little as €3, which is about £2.50. Generally though, you won’t need to look hard for places selling pints for in the region of £3, which will feel like a breath of fresh air compared to some British cities.

