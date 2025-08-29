UK’s most expensive Airbnb that costs £20k per night to stay in

By Helen Le Caplain

That would be one expensive night away!

The UK’s most expensive Airbnb listings have been revealed – which include a rental so flash it costs a staggering £20,000 per night to stay there.

The priciest Airbnb listing is Harford Manor in Berkshire, a private estate that can sleep up to 14 people and is priced at £20,564 per night.

Those looking to enjoy a longer stay will have to splash out £143,951 for a seven-night visit in August 2025.

The estate features landscaped grounds, spa and fitness facilities, and extensive indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces.

The average monthly rent for a new tenancy in the UK was £1,308 in June 2025, meaning a single night at Harford Manor is equivalent to more than 15 months of average rent.

Someone looking to enjoy a seven-night stay at The Artists House in Marylebone, priced at £121,170, could cover more than 92 months of rent for the average UK tenant.

Research conducted by compareforexbrokers.com identified the 20 most expensive offerings currently available in the UK.

Nightly rates range from £2,965 to £20,564, with the average nightly cost being £7,249.

A full seven-night stay ranges from £20,790 to £143,951, with an average of £50,740 for the week.

Unsurprisingly 13 of the 20 most expensive listings are located in Greater London, including Mayfair, Soho, Westminster, Marylebone, and Knightsbridge.

Other pricey properties are found in the Cotswolds, Dorset, Northern Ireland, Denbighshire and Buckinghamshire.

Several of these properties are historic estates or sprawling countryside retreats, while others are high-specification penthouses in central urban locations.

Even if these homes were rented out for just half the year, based on a 50% occupancy rate, the income generated would still be considerable.

Harford Manor, the most expensive Airbnb in the UK, would earn an estimated £3.7million annually.

At the lower end of the top 20 is Country Estate near Windsor Castle in Middle Green, the former home of Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, would bring in approximately £541,638 per year.

Even without full availability, these figures show how high-end listings can still generate substantial income through short-term rentals.

A CompareForexBrokers spokesman said: “It is difficult to justify some of these costs in practical terms.

“A seven-night stay at Harford Manor is equivalent to 15 months of average rent in the UK.

“The properties are extraordinary, but the prices highlight just how disconnected parts of the short-term rental market have become from traditional measures of value.

“London’s dominance is clear, but when you look outside the capital, the types of high-cost listings shift.

“In rural areas, the premium is driven by scale, history, or exclusivity. In cities, it is about location and finish.

“The pricing reflects two very different versions of what luxury means to travellers.”

For more information, visit https://www.compareforexbrokers.com/uk/airbnb-rental-prices/